Nainital forest fire reaches near IAF station; helicopters, Army deployed: 10 points
Apr 27, 2024 11:59 AM IST
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said he will conduct a meeting over the Nainital forest fire in the state's Haldwani district.
The forest department in Nainital has called the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army to help control the forest fire that has been raging for over 36 hours and burnt several hectares of green cover. The district administration has pressed helicopters in the fire-fighting operations.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said he will conduct a meeting over the Nainital forest fire in the state's Haldwani district.
HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!
Here are the top 10 updates on the Nainital forest fire:
- Puskar Singh Dhami said Nainital is facing a big fire. “The forest fires are a challenge for us. This is a big fire. We are working for all the essential needs. We have asked for help from the Army,” he said.
- Pushkar Singh Dhami said they have taken measures to control the fire. "I am going to conduct a meeting in Haldwani today. We have conducted a meeting in Dehradun also regarding this. We will try to control the fire as soon as possible," he added.
- The forest fire is threatening the High Court Colony in Nainital. Dhami has asked the departments to douse the fire after coordinating among themselves.
- The forest broke out in the forest area near Nainital. It has spread near the colony, which is situated near the Pines area. It also affected traffic movement.
- Nainital Municipal Corporation Executive Officer Rahul Anand said: "We received information of IAF helicopters seeking permission to take water from Nainital to douse the fire. To make arrangements, we closed boating in the lake for the day. Fire is reported in Nainital in many places, including very close to the Air Force Station in the district. The main purpose of bringing in helicopters to douse the fire was to keep the Air Force Station safe".
- Anil Joshi, a resident of the area and assistant registrar of the High Court told PTI: “The fire has engulfed an old and vacant house located near The Pines. It has not caused any damage to the High Court Colony but it has reached dangerously close to the buildings.”
- The fire is reaching dangerously close to the Indian Army's installation near the Pines area.
- The Nainital administration has barred people from boating activities in Naini Lake because of the forest fire.
- Nainital's forest department has pressed 40 personnel in the fire-fighting operations.
- Yesterday, within a 24-hour period, 26 incidents of forest were reported in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. Five incidents were reported in Garhwal. A total of 33.34 hectares of forest area was affected during the period.
Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article