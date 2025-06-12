Nana Patole’s ‘video games’ remark on Operation Sindoor sparks row as BJP, Sena hit back at Congress

Congress leader Nana Patole on Thursday made a controversial remark about India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. He alleged that the operation was halted due to "trade reasons" and likened it to "kids playing video games in a computer room." Congress leader Nana Patole speaking to media on Thursday.(PTI)

Speaking to the media, Nana Patole said, “The sindoor of 26 women in Pahalgam was wiped away, and the terrorists responsible have still not been found. Operation Sindoor was halted for trade interests. Trump said a dozen times that trade would stop with both countries, that’s why Operation Sindoor was stopped. It was done at their signal...Operation Sindoor was just like kids playing video games in a computer room - it was nothing more than that.”

His statement triggered strong reactions from BJP and Shiv Sena leaders, who accused Patole of “insulting” India’s military action and labelled him an “insensitive person.”

BJP, Shiv Sena leaders react

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticised Congress leader Nana Patole’s remarks on Operation Sindoor, taking to X to post, “Congress leader Nana Patole has once again proved that Congress is hand in glove with Pakistan by making an objectionable statement that ‘Operation Sindoor is a computer game’."

He further said, “Insulting this operation, which created fear in the hearts of India’s enemies, is not just an insult to our brave soldiers and their valour, but to the entire India. Does this insensitive person have any idea of how much pain the families of our martyrs will suffer due to this ridiculous statement of Nana Patole?"

Bawankule added, “Nana, Operation Sindoor is not a computer game, but it is a brave and courageous action against the terrorist bases of Pakistan. It is a burning tale of valor that will instill fear in the hearts of traitors!”

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also slammed Patole, saying, “Nana Patole has been the child of controversy for the longest time. He makes statements without thinking. Operation Sindoor was not a video game as he suggests. Maybe if he has such low mindset, then he should first engage with his own party leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid to understand the impact of Operation Sindoor.”

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar also weighed in, remarking, “What Trump said that he will increase the taxes on the products if we don’t stop (military action); then that was very disrespectful to our country’s citizens. It felt like our country bowed down. Our PM should have responded to that, but no such response from his side for Trump… What a leader is saying on Operation Sindoor, the BJP is politicising that. However, I feel that we should not speak against India.”

Operation Sindoor

On May 7, India carried out precision airstrikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched attempted strikes on Indian military installations on May 8, 9, and 10. India issued a strong and immediate counter-response to these attacks.

Tensions de-escalated on May 10 after a conversation between the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) from both countries, resulting in a mutual agreement to cease military action.

After Operation Sindoor, the Indian government announced the formation of seven all-party delegations, involving leaders from both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.