Naqvi says can’t doubt all madrasas, but row over survey in UP itself raises a question

Published on Sep 16, 2022 08:21 PM IST

On Monday, the state government started its controversial madrasa survey exercise, with a three-member committee visiting the Islamic religious schools and seeking information on 12 aspects, including their source of funding.

Former union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.(HT_PRINT)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

As the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government began surveying private madrassas to acquire information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum, and its affiliation with any non-governmental organisation, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that doubts should not be raised on all such institutions, but a controversy over the survey itself raises a question.

"We should not raise doubts on all madrassas, but the row over the survey itself raises the question - why create a hubbub when there is nothing to hide?"

Addressing party members on the concluding day of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha's three-day training programme at the Visvesvaraya Hall, Naqvi said the horrible history of cruelty against humanity can never be a part of the DNA of any Indian group.

"Some people were trying to defame India through a fake and prejudiced propaganda of "Islamophobia", he said, adding, “Wwe must be wary of the conspiracy faction that seeks to discredit India's inclusiveness and great cultural heritage.”

On Monday, the state government started its controversial madrasa survey exercise, with a three-member committee visiting the Islamic religious schools and seeking information on 12 aspects, including their source of funding.

The survey seeks information on the organisation that runs the madrasa, the year in which it was set up, whether it is operating from a privately owned or rented building, if the building is safe and has pure drinking water, furniture and other facilities, the number of teachers, students and staff, the curriculum, and whether the students of these institutes were previously enrolled in some other institutes.

This survey work will be completed by October 15 and the report will be submitted to the government by October 25.

(With agency inputs)

