Gen Naravane briefs PM Modi about Army’s Covid-19 assistance

The Army set up a 100-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients in Punjab’s Mohali on Tuesday after chief minister Amarinder Singh’s request. It converted its Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment into a Covid-19 hospital on Wednesday
By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (File photo)

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him about the Army’s Covid-19 assistance to state governments. He told Modi that the Army has provided states the medical staff and was helping them set up temporary hospitals.

“The army is opening up the hospitals for civilians and citizens in case of an emergency could approach their nearest hospital,” an official statement quoted Naravane telling Modi. He added the Army was helping the government with manpower to operate the newly imported oxygen tankers and vehicles.

The Army set up a 100-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients in Punjab’s Mohali on Tuesday after chief minister Amarinder Singh’s request.

It converted its Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment into a Covid-19 hospital on Wednesday following a record surge of infections in the national capital.

India faces the worst surge of Covid-19 infections, which have crossed the 300,000-mark every day for the past few days. The second wave of the pandemic has pushed the death toll close to 200,000 and starved hospitals of life-saving medical oxygen and beds.

