Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Narayan Chandra Maiti: I went underground to evade arrest, hid in jute fields

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 11:44 pm IST

Maiti continues his legal fight for a pension, highlighting ongoing struggles of unsung freedom fighters

Today, the nation marks its Independence Day. But 101-year-old Narayan Chandra Maiti, a resident of Chakdurgadas, a remote village in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district, is still fighting a legal battle in the Calcutta high court to get a pension under the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension Scheme.“I had to go underground to evade arrest. I used to hide in jute fields. But one day when I was hiding in an abandoned village house, a villager recognised me and informed the police. I was arrested. Later I got bail,” he said.Maiti participated in the Quit India Movement of 1942 under the leadership of Sushil Kumar Dhara, freedom fighter who was later elected as an MLA in the West Bengal assembly and a Lok Sabha MP. A certificate given to Maiti by Dhara in 1981, states that between 1942 and 1944, Maiti was a worker of the government styled Tamralipta Jatiya Sarkar and a soldier of its militia.“Several decades have passed since we gained independence. But there are many freedom fighters who are yet to get their due respect. There are many like me who are still fighting to get a freedom fighters’ pension,” said Maiti.

Narayan Chandra Maiti: I went underground to evade arrest, used to hide in jute fields
Narayan Chandra Maiti: I went underground to evade arrest, used to hide in jute fields

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Narayan Chandra Maiti: I went underground to evade arrest, hid in jute fields
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On