Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Narayan Rane gets bail after arrest over 'slap' remark against Uddhav Thackeray
india news

Narayan Rane gets bail after arrest over 'slap' remark against Uddhav Thackeray

Narayan Rane's counsel pleaded with the court to grant bail to the Union minister on various grounds, including his health.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Union Minister Narayan Rane Rane claimed that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had to check the year of India's independence with his aides midway during the August 15 speech. (HT photo)

Union minister Narayan Rane was granted bail late on Tuesday night hours after he was arrested over his remarks on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Rane was arrested at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri earlier in the day by a team of police from Nashik over allegations that he said he wanted to "slap" chief minister Thackeray for "forgetting the year of India's independence" a day earlier when he travelling for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad.

Rane was granted bail by the court of the first-class judicial magistrate in Mahad, even as the counsel representing the state government appealed for seven-day judicial custody.

However, Rane's counsel pleaded with the court to grant bail to the Union minister on various grounds, including his health.

The 69-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader would approach the Bombay high court with a quashing petition against multiple FIRs registered against him across the state and seeking urgent protection from arrests. At least three FIRs were registered against Rane — one each in Nashik, Pune and Mahad.

Rane's comments and his subsequent arrest sparked a political row in Maharashtra with the BJP state leadership coming out in support of the Union minister, claiming that the action was "political vendetta", even as Shiv Sena demanded his expulsion from the Union Cabinet.

RELATED STORIES

The BJP didn’t condone Rane’s remarks, but stood by its leader and said the action taken against him was uncalled for when similar remarks by Sena leaders, including chief minister Thackeray, go unnoticed. BJP chief JP Nadda said the party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra would continue, even in the absence of Rane.

A former Shiv Sena leader, Rane was expelled from the party in 2005.

ALSO READ | Not committed any offence: Narayan Rane on 'would have slapped Thackeray' remark

The Union minister also said that the police should understand that the BJP, of which he is a leader, runs the government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena’s Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut said Rane had lost his "mental balance".

The BJP, on the other hand, circulated videos on social media to claim that police detained Rane while he was having lunch, and was manhandled.

The controversy over Rane's remarks also triggered clashes between Shiv Sena and BJP activists at several places in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narayan rane uddhav thackrey mumbai news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Breaking news: Taliban's actions to be monitored, says US Prez Joe Biden

Darjeeling 'toy trains' to be back on track from today after more than a year

Key Pulwama conspirator Sameer Dar, thought to be killed, is alive: Fresh intel

Monsoon normal for now, despite a ‘break’
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP