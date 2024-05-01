Narendra Modi in Gujarat: PM to hold 6 rallies, cover 11 constituencies in 2 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to campaign in his home state, Gujarat, for two days starting Wednesday, May 1, ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 7. PM Modi will reportedly cover 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and address six public meetings. PM Modi to campaign in Gujarat today ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The six public meetings will be held in Anand, Wadhwan of Surendranagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Deesa of Banaskantha and Himmatnagar of Sabarkantha, reports claimed.

PM Narendra Modi is also likely to hold a roadshow in Vadodara.

Voting for the 25 out of 26 constituencies in Gujarat will go for voting in the third phase of elections on May 7. No polling will be held in the Surat constituency as BJP's Mukesh Dalal has been declared an unopposed winner by the Election Commission - shortly after the nominations for two Congress candidates were rejected.

Apart from the Congress, a total of eight other candidates, predominantly independents, along with Pyarelal Bharti from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), opted to withdraw their nominations from Surat - leading to BJP's victory.

BJP vs Congress campaigns in Gujarat

On Monday, Union home minister Amit Shah campaigned in Gujarat, advocating for BJP's third term. During his address, the home minister also emphasised that if PM Modi came to power for the third consecutive term, he would eradicate terrorism and Naxalism from the country.

Meanwhile, the Congress began its Lok Sabha campaign in Gujarat last week and will conclude it on May 5 - two days before the polls. On April 27, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a public meeting in Dharampur under the Valsad Lok Sabha seat in support of the party candidate Anant Patel, while Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Patan on April 29, in support of its fielded candidate and former MLA Chandanji Thakor.