Attempt by Opposition to create unrest in the country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday levelled allegations apparently aimed at the Opposition saying attempts are being made to create unrest in the country in the coming one month during the ongoing elections. The prime minister also urged the Election Commission to act saying the government will be on the side of the truth. Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre) during a campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Pune, Monday. (PTI)

Speaking at a public meeting in Karad town of Satara district as a part of canvassing for BJP nominee and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 13th descendant Udayanraje Bhonsle, Modi said that those who can’t fight politically against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on issues, facts and their work are spreading fake videos on social media in order to “create tension in the society”.

In Satara, Bhonsle is locked in a close fight against Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Shashikant Shinde.

Modi while referring to fake videos made through artificial intelligence (AI) termed the latest developments “worrisome”.

“Fake videos of mine, Amitbhai, Naddaji or our CMs are being made. Things we never even thought are being put in our mouth to light fire (instigate). This is a part of conspiracy to create tension in the society through such videos,” he said.

“If elections happen peacefully in the country, their intensions will not succeed. So, within the coming month, their intensions are to create something big in the country. I am making these allegations with seriousness. Games are being played that through social tension, untoward incidents happen,” he said.

“Whatever fake videos and pictures are being uploaded, identify them. If such videos and pictures reach you, inform the police. Think before forwarding it. Because it can harm you also as the laws are stringent and I do not wish innocents become target of this. It’s our responsibility to save our society from such fake videos,” he said.

The prime minister urged the Election Commission to “take steps for strict action” against such people. “I assure people of this country that the government will be on the side of truth,” he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister accused the Congress of bringing religion-based reservation in the country. Modi said, in Karnataka, the Congress’ intension were visible when the state government there overnight declared all Muslims as OBCs, who enjoy 27 per cent reservation

“By changing the Constitution, the Congress wants to implement the same formula in the entire country...till Modi is alive and I have people’s blessings with me, your (Congress) attempt to make reservations based on religion and attempt to change the constitution won’t succeed,” he said.

Earlier in Solapur, Modi said the Congress, despite its “tainted background”, is dreaming of snatching power in the country unaware that the INDIA alliance is already vanquished in the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally in Solapur as part of canvassing for BJP candidate Ram Satpute, Modi said a “mahayudh” is going on in the INDIA bloc over leadership and they have come up with a formula of “five PMs in five years”, who will eventually loot the country.

Modi said the people have tested him for 10 years whereas there is a leadership crisis in the INDIA bloc.

“In this election, you will choose the guarantee of development for the next 5 years. On the other side, there are people, who before 2014, gave the country corruption, terrorism, and non-governance,” said Modi.

“Will you give the reins of the country in someone’s hand who has not decided the name or face (of PM candidate)? Will anyone make that mistake?” he said.

Taking a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray, Modi said the “nakli” Shiv Sena says they have multiple options for leadership.

In the last 10 years, the emphasis of the Central government was on social justice, whereas the Congress worked to stall the rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs in its 60-year rule, Modi said.