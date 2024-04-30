No reservation based on religion to Muslims as long as I am alive: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will not allow reservations for Muslims based on religion and at the cost of Scheduled Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Zaheerabad, Telangana on April 30, 2024.(PTI)

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing a poll rally in Telangana's Medak district. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He also alleged that the Congress wants to “insult” the Consitution for their vote bank in the Lok Sabha polls.

"…They (Congress) are the people who stop the functioning of the Parliament, they question the Election Commission, they question the EVM, and now for their vote bank, they are insulting the constitution... Till the time I am alive, I will not let them give the reservation meant for Dalits, SCs, STs, and OBCs to the Muslims in the name of religion," the prime minister said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi claims Congress has Muslim quota plan in Bihar

Modi also exuded confidence that he will celebrate 75 years of the Constitution on a grand scale in his third term.

In his speech, he also took a veiled attack on Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that the money collected in the state through “double R (RR) tax” is being channelled to Delhi.

He made these comments while referring to blockbuster Telugu film titled 'RRR', which received global accolades, according to PTI.

Also Read | Muslim quota part of agenda to push Country towards Islamisation: Yogi

“While the Telugu film industry delights with blockbusters like 'RRR,' the Telangana Congress administers its own version of 'RR' tax burdens on the people,” Modi said. “Industrialists in Telangana are compelled to pay the state government a clandestine percentage as RR Tax. It's alleged that a portion of these funds finds its way to Delhi as black money.”

He also reiterated his claim that the Congress will bring an inheritance tax if they come to power.

“If Congress comes to power, they will bring inheritance tax. Congress is planning to collect more than half- 55 per cent as tax on inheritance (received from parents),” he claimed.