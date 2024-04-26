Muslim quota part of agenda to push Country towards Islamisation: Yogi

Chief minister Adityanath on Thursday alleged that the Congress’ attempt to give reservations to Muslims from the OBC quota in Karnataka was part of its agenda to push the country towards “Islamisation and division”. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(HT photo)

Yogi claimed that the Congress wanted to deprive the people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other backward classes of their constitutional rights. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

Yogi said this while talking to media persons in Lucknow and when asked about the quota to Muslims issue, Adityanath said, “This is very unfortunate and is part of its (Congress) agenda to push the country towards Islamisation and division”.

He said that after the UPA government came to power, Congress made such vile attempts at that time too.

“Previously, during the UPA government, a committee headed by justice Ranganath Mishra was formed. The committee in its report recommended that 6 per cent out of the 27 per cent reservation meant for the OBC category should be given to Muslims. Additionally, the committee’s report proposed that a specific segment of Muslims, those who have converted, should be included in the Dalit category and provided with the same benefits as Dalits,” he said.

He highlighted that the BJP had launched a massive movement against the move at that time. “The reports of the Justice Ranganath Mishra Committee or Sachar Committee smack of Congress’s evil intention to encroach upon the rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs,” he alleged.

He urged the people to be vigilant against such moves. “Judicious use of democratic rights is needed to foil the conspiracies of the Congress and INDI alliance,” he said.

Adityanath also claimed that the Congress was contemplating imposing an ‘Inheritance Tax’ to “forcibly seize the properties of common people and then give it to infiltrators from across borders who have no connection with India”.

“The party, which has looted the country’s resources for 60-65 years, wants to rob the SC/ST, the OBC and the poor of their rights,” he alleged.

Yogi pays tribute to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, paid rich tribute to freedom fighter and the erstwhile chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on the occasion of his birth anniversary. CM Yogi garlanded late Bahuguna’s statue at Yojana Bhawan during a formal ceremony. Notable dignitaries who attended the ceremony, included mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Dr Neeraj Bora, and legislative council member Lal Ji Nirmal.

Before the commemoration, chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to his social media platform X to express his heartfelt remembrance for the late chief minister Bahuguna. He wrote: “Humble tribute to the great freedom fighter and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Hemwati Nandan Bahugunaji on his birth anniversary and salute to his memories!”