‘Mingled with us as common citizen’: PM Modi interacts with special guests after Independence Day speech

After addressing the nation for the 10th time since assuming the country's highest office, on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the special guests or invitees at the main celebratory event at the iconic Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets NCC cadets after his address to the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

As PM Modi concluded his speech, balloons in the colours of the national flag were released into the air even as the tricolour flew proudly from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

During his interactions with the special guests, PM Modi shook hands with them while many were seen mobbing him for selfies.

Speaking to ANI, Anupriya, a member of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, said PM Modi asked her where she came from.

"The PM asked me about my place of residence. He motivated and encouraged us. I could not say anything to him for want of time. But it was a memorable experience seeing him from up close and meeting him," she told ANI.

Laxmi Kumari Sharma, another special guest from the NCC, said, "He (PM) shook hands with everyone. He asked us about our battalion and enquired about us. It felt good meeting him in person. However, I couldn't speak with him as there wasn't enough time," Laxmi toldANI.

Krishi Chauhan, another NCC from Delhi, also narrated her experience of meeting PM Modi. "It was great meeting PM Modi. It was the first time that I got to see him up close. He met every one of us. He came down from the ramparts and interacted with everyone in the audience. He mingled with us as a common citizen. I would like to thank him for inviting us over for the Independence Day event and taking out time to interact with us."

The PM also interacted with 50 Shram Yogis (labourers), who were involved inthe Central Vista Project, which included the construction of the new Parliament building.

As PM Modi made his way through the lawns of the Red Fort, the guests chanted 'Vande Bharat' and 'Bharat Mati ki Jai Slogans'.

Around 1,800 people from various walks of life, along with their spouses, were invited from across the country to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

Before addressing the country from the ramparts of the iconic monument, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

Earlier, on Tuesday, PM Modi took to his official handle on 'X', formerly Twitter, to greet countrymen on Independence Day. "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!," Prime Minister Modi posted.

On his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’. (ANI)