Home / India News / CJI Chandrachud's folded hand gesture as PM Modi lauds Supreme Court for this move

CJI Chandrachud's folded hand gesture as PM Modi lauds Supreme Court for this move

ByHT News Desk
Aug 15, 2023 11:30 AM IST

PM Modi emphasized the importance of mother tongue in his Independence Day speech, praising the Supreme Court's move to provide judgments in regional languages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the importance of regional languages during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Referring to the recent move by the Supreme Court to provide judgments in regional languages, the prime minister said the significance of the mother tongue is increasing.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations.

“I also thank the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has said that the operative part of the judgments will be in one's mother tongue. The significance of the mother tongue is increasing,” PM Modi said.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who was among the guests at the Independence Day event, acknowledged the prime minister's remark with folded hands while other guests clapped.

PM Modi attacks Oppn, makes 2024 pitch in Independence Day speech | Top quotes

CJI Chandrachud has often stressed the need for courts to provide judgments in regional languages. In January, the CJI announced that the judgments delivered by the Supreme Court will be translated into four languages —Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati and Odia, saying translation of judgments in the regional languages will help in the access to justice for the citizens.

“A very important initiative which we have adopted recently is translation of judgments of the Supreme Court in regional languages. Because we must understand that the language which we use namely English, is a language which is not comprehensible, particularly in its legal avatar, to 99.9% of our citizens,” said the CJI.

Later at an event in Mumbai, Chandrachud said the “next step... is to provide translated copies of the judgments of the Supreme Court in every Indian language” and stressed the use of technology to help the courts reach out to citizens across India.

Prime Minister Modi had then lavished praise on the CJI for the “laudatory” suggestion.

“At a recent function, the honourable CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters,” the prime minister tweeted with a video excerpt of the CJI's speech.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out