'Narendra Modi rewarded his dear fringe element': Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Nupur Sharma' attack at BJP

ByHT News Desk
Oct 23, 2023 11:09 AM IST

Owaisi was referring to the BJP revoking Telangana MLA T Raja Singh's suspension.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) after the latter revoked the suspension of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, whom the party issued a show-cause notice for his controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (ANI)

Referring to the Central government's stance on Muslim countries raising objections to Nupur Sharma's remark against Prophet Muhammad last year, Owaisi said Narendra Modi had rewarded his dear "fringe element". He claimed making hate speech was the fastest way to be promoted in the BJP.

"Narendra Modi has rewarded his dear 'fringe element.' Quite sure that Nupur Sharma will also get her blessings from the PM. Hate speech is the fastest way to a promotion in Modi's BJP," he wrote on X.

Sharma had been suspended from BJP's primary membership last year after a host of Muslim countries officially objected to her remark against Prophet Muhammad during a television debate.

On Sunday, BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee wrote to T Raja Singh and informed him that his suspension had been revoked.

"Under suspension, the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party issued a show cause notice to you. This refers to your reply to the show cause notice. Your reply and explanation offered therein have been considered by the committee. Basis your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith," it said.

On Sunday, Raja expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and the BJP top brass for reinstating him in the party.

"First of all, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BL Santhosh, state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and K Laxman for revoking my suspension. I also came to know that I have been fielded from Goshamahal. So, I express my gratitude," he told ANI.

HT News Desk

Topics
attack asaduddin owaisi bhartiya janata party bjp narendra modi aimim telangana assembly election
