Narendra Modi to chair meeting with CMs, deputy CMs of NDA states, UTs on Jun 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of National Democratic Alliance-ruled states and union territories on Thursday, said people aware of the details. The meeting coincides with the NDA government completing 12 years in office at the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PMO)

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According to people aware of the details, the meeting will take stock of the implementation of policies and programmes initiated by the government, the roadmap for the Viksit Bharat campaign and the measures being taken to mitigate the impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis.

“There will be a review of several key infrastructure projects carried out by the Centre and states together, and sharing of best practices. The leaders are also expected to discuss the impact of the West Asia crisis on the economy and supply chain issues,” said a BJP functionary.

The meeting comes at a time when fuel and cooking gas prices have soared and there is concern over rising inflation.

The meeting will be followed by the PM chairing the governing council of the federal think tank, NITI Aayog.

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{{^usCountry}} There is also speculation that the meetings will be followed by a rejig in the council of ministers as well as in the organisational setup of the BJP. Since the government came to power for the third term in June 2024, there have been no changes in the council of ministers. Recently, two Union ministers of state, Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurien, were not renominated to the Rajya Sabha on the expiry of their tenure, which has stoked speculation that new faces will be inducted into the Modi cabinet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is also speculation that the meetings will be followed by a rejig in the council of ministers as well as in the organisational setup of the BJP. Since the government came to power for the third term in June 2024, there have been no changes in the council of ministers. Recently, two Union ministers of state, Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurien, were not renominated to the Rajya Sabha on the expiry of their tenure, which has stoked speculation that new faces will be inducted into the Modi cabinet. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to another person aware of the details, Union ministers have been asked to stay in the capital post the meetings, which could indicate possible changes in the council. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to another person aware of the details, Union ministers have been asked to stay in the capital post the meetings, which could indicate possible changes in the council. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among the ministers who will be present for the meetings include Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nirmala Sitharaman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the ministers who will be present for the meetings include Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nirmala Sitharaman. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all 22 NDA-governed states and UTs, including West Bengal’s Suvendu Adhikari, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh’s Mohan Yadav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, are expected to be at the meetings.

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