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Narendra Modi to chair meeting with CMs, deputy CMs of NDA states, UTs on Jun 11

The meeting comes at a time when fuel and cooking gas prices have soared and there is concern over rising inflation.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 06:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of National Democratic Alliance-ruled states and union territories on Thursday, said people aware of the details. The meeting coincides with the NDA government completing 12 years in office at the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PMO)

According to people aware of the details, the meeting will take stock of the implementation of policies and programmes initiated by the government, the roadmap for the Viksit Bharat campaign and the measures being taken to mitigate the impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis.

“There will be a review of several key infrastructure projects carried out by the Centre and states together, and sharing of best practices. The leaders are also expected to discuss the impact of the West Asia crisis on the economy and supply chain issues,” said a BJP functionary.

The meeting comes at a time when fuel and cooking gas prices have soared and there is concern over rising inflation.

The meeting will be followed by the PM chairing the governing council of the federal think tank, NITI Aayog.

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all 22 NDA-governed states and UTs, including West Bengal’s Suvendu Adhikari, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh’s Mohan Yadav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, are expected to be at the meetings.

 
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