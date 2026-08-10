‘Narendra naam ka khauf…’: Sports minister Mandaviya reacts to boxer’s Pakistan anecdote for PM Modi

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday reacted to Indian boxer Narender Berwal’s anecdote about a Pakistani opponent, who, according to the boxer, told him he had begun to hate the name “Narendra”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with boxer Narender Berwal during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. (Photo: PMO/PTI)

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“Narendra naam ka khauf hai Pakistan mein,” Mandaviya posted on X in Hindi, meaning, “The name ‘Narendra’ is feared in Pakistan”. He was referring to the anecdote Berwal narrated during his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Berwal, who won a silver medal in the men’s 90kg boxing category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was among the Indian medal winners who met PM Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

During the interaction, a video of which has gone viral, Narender Berwal recalled an incident involving a Pakistani boxer at the 2015 World Military Games. He said that after he defeated the Pakistani opponent, whom he did not name, the two went to hospital for treatment after suffering cuts when their heads collided during the bout.

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{{^usCountry}} Berwal said the Pakistani boxer then pointed out that his name was Narender, his coach was also named Narender and India’s prime minister was Narendra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Berwal said the Pakistani boxer then pointed out that his name was Narender, his coach was also named Narender and India’s prime minister was Narendra. {{/usCountry}}

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“Bhai jaan… Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai,” Berwal quoted the Pakistani boxer as saying, “Brother dear, I have come to hate the name ‘Narendra’!”

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The remark prompted Modi to laugh. The video was shared also on the Prime Minister’s YouTube channel and other social media outlets.

Narendra and Narender are the same name with regional variations in spellings depending on phonetics — the boxer is from Haryana, and Modi from Gujarat.

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Narender Berwal was among 10 Indian boxers who returned from Glasgow with medals. India won seven gold and three silver medals in boxing, its best-ever haul in the sport at a Commonwealth Games.

India finished the 2026 Commonwealth Games with 39 medals — 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze — and finished fourth in the overall standings.

India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi and minister Mandaviya.