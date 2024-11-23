Nashik Election Results Live: Counting of votes begins

Summary

The battle lines in the state have been redrawn completely since the last assembly elections.. Shiv Sena exited the NDA to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 2019. The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government with Eknath Shinde at helm. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name.

Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Nashik and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.