Nashik Election Results Live: Counting of votes begins

The battle lines in the state have been redrawn completely since the last assembly elections.. Shiv Sena exited the NDA to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 2019. The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government with Eknath Shinde at helm. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name.
Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Nashik and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.
The Election Commission is announcing results for all of the 15 assembly constituencies in the Nashik district of Maharashtra today.Some of the seats are Nandgaon, Malegaon Central, Malegaon Outer, Baglan, Kalwan, Chandvad, Yevla, Sinnar, and Niphad. Dindori Nashik East, Nashik Central, Nashik West, Devlali and Igatpuri are also a part of the Nashik district. The results of all 288 constituencies of the Maharashtra Assembly will be out today, along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly. These seats went to polling on November 20 in a single phase....Read More
Nashik Election Results LIVE: The polling for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly took place on Wednesday, recording a turnout of 66.05 per cent, compared to nearly 61 per cent in the 2019 assembly elections. Both Mahayuti and MVA leaders view the increased voter turnout as a positive sign for their respective alliances.
Nashik Election Results LIVE: Devyani Suhas Pharande takes a lead from Nashik Central (Pvalue).
Nashik Election Results LIVE: The counting of votes for the 288 assembly seats that went to the polls on November 20 began at 8 AM.
Nashik Election Results LIVE: State Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam praised efforts to boost voter participation.
"The Election Commission of India gave significant focus, attention, and time to Maharashtra this time. Each strategy was conceptualised and implemented with high precision. This resulted in a significant addition to the voter list between the Parliament election and the current election. Efforts were made to ease voting, especially in places like Mumbai, where there were challenges during the Parliament elections. This time, everyone appreciated the arrangements," he said.
Nashik Election Results LIVE: Visuals from different counting centres in Maharashtra arrived on Saturday ahead of the counting for 288 assembly seats. The counting is set to begin at 8 AM.