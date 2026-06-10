Natarajan’s RS nomination rejection ‘absolutely partisan’: Congress MP Singhvi

Senior Congress Rajya Sabha MP and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday called the rejection of party candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh “poor and absolutely partisan,” days before polling for three Upper House seats in the state on June 18.

A Congress delegation met Election Commission of India (ECI) officials on Thursday. (ANI photo)

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“My take on legal validity of the Meenaxi Natrajan Ji’s nomination paper rejection case. The decision of the Returning Officer is indeed poor and absolutely partisan,” Singhvi posted on X, sharing a video laying out his legal objections to the order.

The rejection came on Tuesday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Rajya Sabha candidate Mahesh Kewat and party state general secretary Rahul Kothari, filed an objection alleging Natarajan had concealed details of a pending case in a Hyderabad court in her election affidavit. Returning Officer (RO) and MP assembly principal secretary Arvind Sharma upheld the objection, ruling she had filed an incomplete form and concealed facts.

In a private complaint, a woman, A Srilatha, approached the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Hyderabad on August 20, 2025, naming Natarajan as an accused in a case. The court issued a notice to Natarajan on September 17, 2025. Her lawyer filed a counter-affidavit on October 24, denying the charges and calling the complaint politically motivated, but the court rejected the application for dismissal.

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{{^usCountry}} Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Vivek Tankha said no criminal case had been registered against Natarajan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Vivek Tankha said no criminal case had been registered against Natarajan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Only a notice has been received stating why proceedings for ₹10 crore compensation should not be initiated against her and other people. Meenakshi ji’s lawyer has responded to this notice. No FIR has been filed,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Only a notice has been received stating why proceedings for ₹10 crore compensation should not be initiated against her and other people. Meenakshi ji’s lawyer has responded to this notice. No FIR has been filed,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tankha, who examined the nomination papers before they were filed, said the returning officer cannot reject a nomination without giving the candidate a meaningful opportunity to address the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tankha, who examined the nomination papers before they were filed, said the returning officer cannot reject a nomination without giving the candidate a meaningful opportunity to address the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Congress maintained that the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines require disclosure only when a formal case is filed, not upon receiving a notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress maintained that the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines require disclosure only when a formal case is filed, not upon receiving a notice. {{/usCountry}}

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“Technically, Natarajan’s nomination cannot be rejected,” Congress Madhya Pradesh in-charge Harish Chaudhary said.

The party argued the rejection denied Natarajan her constitutional right to contest elections and her right to a fair hearing.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav defended the decision.

“If one has a pending criminal case in any court, it must be disclosed in the affidavit so that every voter is aware of all relevant details. I welcome the decision,” he said. He added that Congress had “made errors in the nomination form out of fear of defeat.”

A Congress delegation led by party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, along with Jairam Ramesh, Bhupesh Baghel and Sachin Pilot, went to the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday night to file a petition but were not allowed to meet EC officials.

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“This is a clear-cut case of the murder of democracy. If even a small element of democracy remains in this country, the EC must intervene without delay,” Venugopal said.

The ECI agreed to meet the Congress delegation on Wednesday.

Tankha suggested the party approach the Supreme Court directly to challenge the rejection.

With Natarajan out of the contest, the BJP now stands to win all three Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha seats unopposed, moving closer to the two-thirds majority in the Upper House it has sought since 2014.

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