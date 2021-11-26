Nation grateful to security forces for sacrifice during 26/11 attacks: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the nation will always be grateful for the bravery and sacrifice of the security forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 13 years back.

“My heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and homage to the victims of the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi echoed Kovind in thanking the security forces and shared a two-minute video of the pictures of those who lost their lives in the attacks. “Protects the country by staying at the border away from the family in difficult weather, saves innocents by risking his own life during a terrorist attack. He cares about the world without bothering about his own life, our Jawan is the pride of the family, the village and the nation,” he tweeted. “Salute to the heroes of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid tribute. “I pay homage to the immortal martyrdom of our brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attack and served the nation. The country will always be indebted to its brave martyrs.”

