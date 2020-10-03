Nation wants justice for India’s daughter, tweets Rahul Gandhi hours after visiting Hathras

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:05 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday evening visited Hathras gang-rape victim’s family and said the whole country was united in seeking justice for the daughter of India.

He tweeted hours after meeting the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras by ‘upper’ caste men on September 14. A fortnight later, she breathed her last in New Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital and her body was cremated at midnight by Uttar Pradesh Police. The victim’s family members’ were allegedly not allowed to take part in the cremation.

“I met the afflicted family of Hathras and understood their pain. I assured them that we are standing with them in this difficult time and will help them in getting justice. The UP government will not be able to do anything arbitrary as it wants, because now the whole country is standing to bring justice to the daughter of this country,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

After spending over 30 minutes with the victim’s kin, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi told reporters that the Congress party stood with the aggrieved family. “The family couldn’t see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we’ll continue this fight,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said the state government must protect the grieving family. “I stand with the family. It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure their safety,” he said.