Home / India News / National Book Trust Foundation Day: All you need to know
National Book Trust Foundation Day: All you need to know

The primary objective of NBT is to publish high-quality books at affordable prices and to promote reading habits in the nation.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 05:45 AM IST
The annual New Delhi World Book Fair is being held at Pragati Maidan and is co-organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) and ITPO.(HT PHOTO)

National Book Trust (NBT) was established on August 1, 1957. This organisation is the vision of the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. It was inaugurated by the then vice president of India, Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

The primary objective of NBT is to publish high-quality books at affordable prices and to promote reading habits in the nation. Its purpose is also to make literature in different languages available at moderate prices to the public and to bring out book catalogues, arrange book fairs and exhibitions and seminars and take all necessary steps to make people book minded.

To widen the readership base across the nation, various programmes have been initiated by the NBT. Some of the new outreach programmes are Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, guest of honour presentations, promotion of books and reading, mobile book exhibitions, New Delhi World Book Fair etc.

The NBT often represents the nation in the international book fairs in foreign countries. The organisation has been the nodal agency to prepare and present the country’s presentation whenever India is invited as the guest of honour country in a foreign book fair. The NBT has organised India’s guest of honour presentation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in 2019 and Guadalajara International Book Fair in the same year, among others.

The recruitment in the NBT is done through regular government job vacancies. Advertisements are published in leading newspapers and the information is also posted on the organisation’s website.

national book trust
