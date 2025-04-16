National Herald case: BJP hits back at Congress’ vendetta claims as protests erupt over ED chargesheet against Gandhis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday rejected the Congress party's allegation of political vendetta in the National Herald case. Congress members stage a protest after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (PTI)

He said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail and have allegedly failed to get relief from courts despite approaching both the high court and Supreme Court.

“Sonia ji and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail. They approached the high court and Supreme Court to get the entire proceedings quashed, but did not get any relief. The only relief they got was that they don’t have to appear in court personally. This matter has been going on for four years, and they haven’t been able to give a satisfactory answer. The law is taking its own course, and yet they are calling it vendetta,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing the media.

His remarks came after Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, in a letter to all state units, urged senior leaders, MLAs, MLCs, frontal organisations, and workers to protest against what he called the Modi government’s “politics of vendetta and intimidation.”

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in connection with alleged money laundering in the National Herald case, marking the first time the Gandhis have been charge-sheeted in the matter.

The agency has sought punishment for the accused under Section 4 of the PMLA, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years.

Rahul Gandhi a ‘nightmare’ for central government: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) decision to file a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, whom he described as a “nightmare” for the central government, is a continuation of the vengeful politics pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“This is not just a revenge attack against two leaders of our party, this is a warning by the Narendra Modi government to the opposition parties and democracy-loving citizens of the country that the voice of opposition will not be tolerated. The Congress party, which has been facing the politics of hatred, will also face this with the strength of truth and justice,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

Congress workers protest against Centre in Delhi

Congress workers protested outside 24, Akbar Road in Delhi and in various states against the Centre over the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald money laundering case.

Congress Rajaya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi told PTI, “It is a political vendetta. Don’t you understand the chronology, recently we had convention in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi is on Gujarat visit, Bihar election is coming up. Opposition is standing together... from 400 plus they (referring to BJP) have come to 240, if Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu leave then the government will collapse. The scared ones do not come on street. The people who are scared hide in their homes. They can harass opposition leaders as much as they want, people will answer them.”

With agencies inputs