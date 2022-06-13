National Herald case: Delhi Police deny permission for Congress march to ED office

Delhi Police on Sunday denied permission to a Congress rally which they were informed would take place from AICC headquarters to Enforcement Directorate’s office on Monday.

ED has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case. While Sonia Gandhi was initially summoned on June 8, the Congress chief said she was infected with Covid-19 and sought a fresh date. The ED has now called her on June 23.

Rahul is likely to appear before the federal agency on Monday. Terming the charges against senior leaders as “fake and baseless”, the Congress was preparing for a march from party’s headquarters on Akbar Road to ED’s office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

According to a Congress insider, all party MPs and senior leaders were last week asked to take part in the march.

Deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth, said keeping in the view the “communal situation” in the Capital and VVIP movements in the jurisdiction, the rally could not be permitted. htc