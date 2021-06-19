Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / National Reading Day 2021: Silver jubilee year of P N Panicker movement to promote reading
india news

National Reading Day 2021: Silver jubilee year of P N Panicker movement to promote reading

The P N Panicker Foundation and P N Panicker Vigyan Vikas Kendra have been observing the national reading day, reading week and reading month since June 19, 1996.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Representational: In 1996, the day began as the movement to promote a culture of reading to inculcate the habit of reading. (HT PHOTO.)

India celebrates June 19 as the National Reading Day in honour of P N Panicker, the father of the Library and Literacy Movement in Kerala. This year marks the silver jubilee year or the 25th edition of the celebrations.

The P N Panicker Foundation and P N Panicker Vigyan Vikas Kendra have been observing the national reading day, reading week and reading month since June 19, 1996. The P N Panicker national reading day and digital reading month will be celebrated from June 19 to July 18, 2021. Just like previous years, the mass movement to promote the culture of reading will be celebrated in collaboration with the government of India, the ministry of education, NITI Aayog, the national digital library of India (NDLI), the government of Kerala, P.N. Panicker Foundation, P.N. Panicker Vigyan Vikas Kendra and other stakeholders.

Also read: Here's how flickering screens help children with reading, writing difficulties

Many reading-related activities will be organized on the occasion like webinars on the importance of reading, digital library and intellectual property rights, Covid-19 awareness, green economy etc. There will also be a digital reading pledge and other reading competitions for school students like quizzes, open art, essay writing.

Reading competitions for college students involve quiz, open art, debate, for teachers, librarians and faculty involve quiz and video book.

In 1996, the day began as the movement to promote a culture of reading to inculcate the habit of reading and promote book-mindedness among school children, youth as well as the underprivileged population of the country, according to the foundation.

In June 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kerala and launched the 22nd national reading day and digital reading month celebrations. The Prime Minister gave a clarion call to promote the message of Vayichu Valaruka or read and grow to 300 million people across the country by 2022 when India will celebrate its 75th year of independence.

The PM directed the foundation to promote digital reading to propagate the use of digital technology in all educational tools of the country in 2017. Since past year, digital tools in education is the primary tool of schooling after the coronavirus pandemic hit the world.

The government of Kerala and the central government through NITI Aayog has entrusted P N Panicker Foundation and P N Panicker Vigyan Vikas Kendra with the responsibility of observing national reading day and digital reading month every year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national reading day niti aayog kerala
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP