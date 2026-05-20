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Nationwide chemists' strike against online pharmacies begins with mixed response

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists initiated a one-day strike protesting online pharmacies, claiming total support from its members. 

Updated on: May 20, 2026 12:12 pm IST
PTI |
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The one day strike called by All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists against unregulated practice and deep discounting by online players started on a mixed note even as the body claimed total support from its members.

Chemists across the country are clsoed today.(Unsplash/Representative)

All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) claims to represent 12.4 lakh chemists, pharmacists, and distributors and is demanding action against what it termed as "illegal" operations of online pharmacies.

Also Read: Nationwide chemists' strike evokes mixed response in Bengal

"All medical shops are closed... we are getting feedback from all our state branches that everybody is participating in this strike. We have not given stress to the nursing home pharmacies which are working there inside the hospitals," AIOCD General Secretary Rajiv Singhal told PTI.

However, in the National Capital Region outlets of some organised pharmacy chains were operating.

"We are not a part of the strike," said one sales executive when asked about the nationwide strike call given by AIOCD.

 
medicine health chemist
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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