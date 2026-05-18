Chemists to observe nationwide shutdown on May 20 over online drug sales

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) and Lucknow Chemists Welfare Association on Monday announced a nationwide strike on May 20 against the online sale of medicines. Lucknow Chemists Welfare Association president Amit Tiwari said the issue has gone beyond trade concerns and is now directly connected to public health and patient safety. Following a call by the AIOCD, chemists across the country are preparing to observe a strike on May 20. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Several drug traders in Lucknow alleged that online platforms are selling medicines without proper medical consultation or pharmacist verification. They claimed that complaints are increasing about habit-forming drugs reaching young people through these platforms, with particular concern over the misuse of painkillers, sleeping pills and certain restricted medicines.

According to drug traders, local shopkeepers and pharmacists often refuse to sell medicines to suspicious customers, but they claim that such checks are not being effectively implemented on online platforms.

Chemist organisations said the long online supply chain has raised concerns over the quality of medicines. They also point out that online companies are offering discounts far beyond those provided by manufacturers, leading to suspicion of a larger conspiracy.

Following a call by the AIOCD, chemists across the country are preparing to observe a strike on May 20. A large number of drug traders in Lucknow have also expressed support for the protest.

However, the association said separate arrangements are being planned to ensure the availability of emergency and life-saving medicines so that patients do not face serious inconvenience.

“Our profit margin is fixed at 18%. How are they selling medicines so cheap? This raises doubts about whether the medicines are spurious or if some kind of fraud is involved,” association members said. They also questioned whether online sellers possess drug licences like physical chemists and comply with the rule that medicines can only be dispensed by a qualified pharmacist.

The association said a toll-free number has been issued for emergency situations so that patients can call and obtain medicines without difficulty, adding that ensuring access to essential medicines remains their responsibility.

This is the first time in four years that the medicine market has called for a shutdown.