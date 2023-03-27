Naveen Patnaik asks Centre to lift 20 lakh tonne of surplus rice

Odisha will have about about 20 lakh metric tonne of surplus rice after meeting all its requirements, chief minister Naveen Patnaik said in a letter to the central government to seek its intervention.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI)

In a letter to union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Piyush Goyal, the chief minister said around 65.23 lakh metric tonne of paddy, which is equivalent of 44.23 lakh metric tonne custom milled rice CMR), has been procured for Kharif Marketing Season 2022-23 in Odisha till March 22 and the minimum support price (MSP) dues of about ₹13,081 crore have been transferred to the bank account of farmers.

It is expected that around 10 lakh metric tonne of CMR will be procured in Odisha during the ensuing Rabi (KMS 2022-23). Thus, altogether 54 lakh metric tonne of CMR is likely to be procured in the state during KMS 2022-23.

“Odisha will utilize 24 lakh metric tonne rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) and other welfare schemes. The Department of Public Distribution of the Centre has issued a target of 10.33 lakh metric tonne of fortified parboiled rice for acceptance by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) from Odisha during KMS 2022-23. So, Odisha will be left with around 20 lakh metric tonne of surplus rice,” Patnaik said in the letter.

Non-evacuation of the surplus rice from Odisha will severely affect the paddy procurement operations in the state, Patnaik said, stressing that the state does not have the storage capacity to accommodate the surplus rice. Stating that one lakh tonne of rice will be lost due to deterioration in quality costing ₹320 crore for the exchequer, he said that if like last year the FCI lifts 17 lakh tonne of rice, then 13 lakh tonne will be left with the state.