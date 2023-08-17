Naveen Patnaik's shoutout to Vikas Khanna for unveiling Konark wheel replica at Times Square

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Aug 17, 2023 02:14 PM IST

Khanna revealed the Chakra Sculpture in front of a significant gathering from the Indian community at Times Square.

A piece of Odisha's abundant cultural heritage has found its place in the bustling city of New York. To mark India's 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, renowned Michelin-starred chef and enterprising entrepreneur Vikas Khanna revealed a magnificent imitation of the legendary Konark wheel right in Times Square. This captured the notice of none other than the Chief Minister of the state, Naveen Patnaik, who took to X (previously known as Twitter) to convey his appreciation and thankfulness.

Vikas Khanna along with his mother in front of the Konark wheel replica.

"Congratulate entrepreneur and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna on unveiling a replica of Konark Temple wheel at Times Square, New York on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day. Thank Mr. Khanna for showcasing Odisha’s timeless sculpture before the world and appreciate the artists for the splendid craftsmanship,” CM Naveen Patnaik posted.

Khanna revealed the Chakra Sculpture at a significant gathering from the Indian community assembled at Times Square to partake in the Independence Day celebrations.

Subsequently, the sculpture is set to be relocated to Khanna's forthcoming restaurant in New York City. Khanna expressed, "For the diaspora, for the younger generations, they will get a reference of seeing something from India - so pure and majestic at the same time."

Hailing from Amritsar, Vikas Khanna has carved a prominent niche in the culinary realm. His journey to success was marked by unwavering diligence and resolute determination, ultimately culminating in the prestigious achievement of a Michelin Star for his restaurant Junoon in 2010. Additionally, at 51 years of age, he holds the role of a judge on the television series MasterChef India.

