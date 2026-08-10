Navi Mumbai airport name, drought and more: Supriya Sule shares details of meeting with PM Modi

MPs from the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Pawar camp met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss issues such as the FCRA bill and more.

Sule added that the meeting with PM Modi went on for 15 minutes, during which MPs raised the issues in their respective constituencies, such as drought, price of onions, pollution in the Chandra Bhaga river and more. (ANI)

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However, speaking to HT, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule said that no political discussion was held with the PM.

Sule added that the meeting with PM Modi lasted 15 minutes, during which MPs raised issues in their respective constituencies, such as drought, onion prices, pollution in the Chandra Bhaga river, and more.

“We had to take these matters as the House is not running,” Sule added further.

Furthermore, NCP MP Dr Amol Kolhe also demanded that the new Navi Mumbai airport be named after Diba Patil (DB Patil).

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{{^usCountry}} The MP also called for a Bharat Ratna for Jyotiba Phule and Savitri Phule, Shahir Anna Bhau Saathe, and Saint Tukdoji Maharaj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MP also called for a Bharat Ratna for Jyotiba Phule and Savitri Phule, Shahir Anna Bhau Saathe, and Saint Tukdoji Maharaj. {{/usCountry}}

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“We also raised issues related to Pune Nashik metro, PM Gate Shakti from Sambhaji Nagar, the JNPT port and also the railway line of Kalyan to Murbad airline,” the MP told HT.