Navjot Sidhu blasts AAP as Kejriwal skips ED summons, says ‘chori aur seena zori

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, a key member of the opposition INDIA bloc, over the now-scrapped excise policy in which Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and some top party leaders are in judicial custody. Addressing a press conference at his Patiala residence, Sidhu said the excise policy brought by the AAP-led Delhi government had to be withdrawn within three months of its implementation which “makes it clear that something is fishy.”

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a press conference at his residence, in Patiala, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.(PTI)

“They came (to power) by saying that they would not sell liquor near colleges, schools, or religious places. When this (excise) policy came in Delhi, it was in effect for around 2.5 to 3 months. And it had to be withdrawn after 2.5-3 months,” the former Punjab Congress chief said.

“When a car is called back, it is because of a manufacturing defect. If it was in public interest then why was it withdrawn? The same policy has been implemented in Punjab and has not been withdrawn yet,” he added.

Sidhu described AAP's reaction to the alleged liquor policy scam as ‘chori aur seena zori’.

Kejriwal did not appear before the ED on Thursday for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked case and wrote to the agency demanding the withdrawal of the notice summoning him, claiming it was "illegal and politically motivated". The two-page reply of the CM to the investigating officer is being examined by the ED, reported PTI quoting people aware of the matter. The report suggests that the agency could issue fresh summons for a closer date.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Today, the Delhi chief minister was asked to appear before the ED. He wrote to the ED, saying the summons does not make it clear in which capacity he is being called -- as a witness or as a suspect, in his capacity as an individual, chief minister or AAP national convener."

"How did BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in his interviews with a news agency say that Kejriwal will be arrested? This means that this is a political conspiracy. There are five states where elections are happening and being the national convener, Kejriwal has to go for campaigning," said Bharadwaj, a cabinet minister in the Delhi government.

