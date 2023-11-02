News / Cities / Delhi News / Kejriwal ED questioning LIVE Updates: Delhi CM to skip probe agency summons today
Kejriwal ED questioning LIVE Updates: Delhi CM to skip probe agency summons today

Nov 02, 2023 10:52 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal ED questioning LIVE: CM Kejriwal is expected to visit Rajghat around 10 am before leaving for the ED office.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam on Thursday, nearly six months after he was questioned by the CBI in the related case.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal during press conference in New Delhi, India (HT PHOTO)
After his questioning by the CBI in April in the alleged liquor scam, during which he was asked about 56 questions, Kejriwal had termed the entire case "fabricated" and an attempt to finish the AAP.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the case in February this year. The ED arrested Sisodia in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar jail. His bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court earlier this week.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 that allegedly favoured certain liquor dealers, an allegation that the AAP has strongly denied.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 02, 2023 10:52 AM IST

    Delhi BJP stages protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal at Rajghat over the alleged excise policy scam case

  • Nov 02, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    BJP on ED raids at Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand's properties

    On ED raids at Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand's properties, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI, " AAP has to realise today is not the time for 'Dharna' and drama. Today is the time to fulfil your responsibilities, which means you go and answer the agencies and don't play the victimhood card... Stop playing this vendetta card all the time. Are the courts doing vendetta against you? Is the Supreme Court doing vendetta when it says that a liquor scam has taken place, Rs.338 crore money trail is established... Are the courts against you when they deny bail to Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh for months on end... Those who started their journey against corruption have now come to justification for corruption... Kejriwal should give his resignation for defending the 'Kattar' dishonest..."

  • Nov 02, 2023 10:34 AM IST

    BJP attempting to silence all opposition parties before next year's polls: Mamata Banerjee

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Paty-led central government, alleging that the party was attempting to silence all opposition parties before the next Lok Sabha election and wanted to arrest all opposition leaders before the polls.

    "They (the BJP) are attempting to silence all opposition parties before the next year's election. They want to arrest all opposition leaders before next year's polls, so that the entire country becomes empty and they can take all the votes themselves," Banerjee said while addressing the reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

  • Nov 02, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal not to appear before ED, will go to Madhya Pradesh for poll campaigning

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning and will visit Madhya Pradesh for poll campaigning, AAP sources said on Thursday.

    "He will be going to Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli where he will take part in a roadshow along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He will leave for Madhya Pradesh in a while," a party source said.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He was supposed to depose at the probe agency's Delhi office at 11 am on Thursday.

  • Nov 02, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    ED conducts raids at residence of Aam Aadmi Party leader Raaj Kumar Anand

    The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Labour and Employment Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in the Civil Lines area on Thursday.

    Searches started early this morning at 9 am at premises linked to him.

    This comes ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by the ED today.

  • Nov 02, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today. He will hold a road show, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh today

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:58 AM IST

    BJP plans to get Kejriwal arrested, target top INDIA bloc leaders: AAP

    The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be the first to be arrested as part of the BJP's plan to target top INDIA alliance leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    “Now after the formation of the INDIA alliance, the BJP is rattled. We have learnt from sources that they have hatched a plan to target top leaders from the INDIA alliance. The first arrest in this plan will be of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” Raghav Chadha said.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:56 AM IST

    ‘Which opposition leader has not received these summons?’ Omar Abdullah reacts to ED summons

    Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah asked if there is any opposition leader who has not received these summons.

    "What's new in this? Which opposition leader or party has not received these summons?... Arvind Kejriwal is not the first leader of AAP to face this...," Omar Abdullah said.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:55 AM IST

    United Opposition Forum in Assam demands withdrawal of ED summons to Kejriwal

    The 15-party United Opposition Forum, Assam has condemned the ED summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded that it be immediately withdrawn, the forum's chief spokesperson Akhil Gogoi said.

    Gogoi alleged that the ruling BJP was trying to "destroy opposition unity" of the INDIA alliance and was "using CBI and ED" against members of the bloc.

    ''On behalf of the 15 opposition parties in Assam, I condemn the ED summons to Delhi CM on November 2 and demand that it be immediately withdrawn," the Raijor Dal chief said on Wednesday.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:53 AM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal questions legality of ED summons

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the legality of the Enforcement Directorate summons on the day that he is scheduled to appear before the agency in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case.

    In a reply to ED on its summons notice on October 30, Kejriwal demanded that the agency withdraw the notice and questioned its legality.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:44 AM IST

    Raids are conducted on the premises of only Opposition leaders: Saurabh Bharadwaj

    On ED raid on the premises of Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI, "The fault of Raaj Kumar Anand is that he is an AAP MLA and a minister from the party. Even during the British era, if you had to search someone's house, you needed a search warrant from the court. Even the British believed that if you give the right to Police or any agency to enter someone's house to search there will be an atmosphere of terror. Courts gave a search warrant but today ED needs no court warrant, ED officers decide whose house they have to raid. Raids are conducted on the premises of only Opposition leaders..."

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:43 AM IST

    ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's premises

    The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday morning reached the residence of Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand -- ahead of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by the agency today. Apart from the minister's residence in the Civil Lines area, ED raids were underway at 9 premises linked to him.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:38 AM IST

    Got to know that Kejriwal would be arrested after the questioning: AAP

    The AAP on Wednesday said it got to know that Kejriwal would be arrested after the questioning. In that case, the party and the Delhi government would run from jail, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said. The party made it clear that it took into account the possibility of Kejriwal's arrest on Thursday and put a plan B in place.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:37 AM IST

    Security beefed up outside the ED office

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    Centre is drunk in power and wants to crush every small political party: Saurabh Bharadwaj

    On ED summon to CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said to ANI, "This is being seen by not only India but the entire world that the Centre is drunk in power and it is so arrogant that it wants to crush every small political party. Aam Aadmi Party is a growing national party, and the BJP Government is trying everything to crush it."

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:35 AM IST

    ED likely to question Arvind Kejriwal about AAP funds

    When Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appears before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, he is likely to be asked about funds received for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaign during last year’s Goa elections, officials from the federal agency familiar with developments said.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:31 AM IST

    Kejriwal expected to visit Rajghat around 10 am before leaving for the ED office

    Heavy security has been deployed outside Rajghat. Police announcement being made that CM Kejriwal is expected to visit Rajghat around 10 am before leaving for the ED office.

    ED has summoned Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to appear before them today.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:28 AM IST

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responds to ED

    “The summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately”, says Kejriwal ahead of questioning.

Delhi: Air quality remains very poor day after worst pollution levels this season

delhi news
Published on Nov 02, 2023 09:29 AM IST

The city was on the brink of a public health emergency with an air quality index (AQI) of 364 on Wednesday being the worst this season

The air quality was severe at places such as Anand Vihar. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi's air quality remains ‘very poor’ with AQI at 343

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that next 15-20 days starting from November 1 “would be critical in the context of air quality index”.

Delhi’s air quality index on Thursday was 343 . (Vipin Kumar/HT)
delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 09:22 AM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

69 diesel buses sent back from ISBTs, Delhi borders

69 diesel-run buses were apprehended and stopped from entering Delhi on Wednesday for not complying with BS6 standards. These buses were asked to return to their respective depots without picking up passengers.

The luxury bus services of Haryana Roadways, which consists of Volvo buses, had to be shut after the ban on diesel vehicles below the BS-6 norm kicked in across Delhi on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)
delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 05:56 AM IST
BySnehil Sinha, Debashish Karmakar

30-year-old dies in accident in Delhi; laptop, camera stolen as he lay bleeding

According to police, the accident occurred on Saturday night, when the motorcycle ridden by Piyush Pal collided with another two-wheeler

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chaudhary said the police control room at the Hauz Khas police station received a call about the accident at 10.11pm. (Representational image)
delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 05:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Fulfilled promise to regularise Delhi civic sanitation staff: Kejriwal

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is misleading the sanitation workers

Speaking at a press conference, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP-led MCD has so far made jobs of 6,494 sanitation workers permanent, besides ensuring timely release of salaries. (HT Photo)
delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 05:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

South, east Delhi to pay more for getting building plans approved

The MCD’s approval means that the fee will now be levied across the city with immediate effect, as it was earlier charged only in areas of north Delhi

Earlier, the charges were in place only in six zones of former North MCD — Keshavpuram, Civil Lines, Rohini, Karol Bagh City Sadar Paharganj, Narela — since November 2020, when the civic body was trifurcated. (HT Archive)
delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 02:34 AM IST
ByParas Singh

LG nod to probe against Delhi govt revenue official

According to officials in the LG secretariat, the complaints against the then sub-registrar of Janakpuri were lodged in 2019 and 2020

The approval was given to carry out the probe under Section 17A of the Prevention Corruption Act (PCA), 1988 against the suspended sub-registrar accused of demanding bribes from applicants for official work, the officials said. (Representational image)
delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 05:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Seven northern cities record poorer AQI than Capital, CPCB data shows

This is not a one-day phenomenon, as air pollution levels in these locations have been worrisome for the last one week

Delhi’s air quality index on Wednesday was 364. (Vipin Kumar/HT)
delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 02:30 AM IST
ByChetan Chauhan

Inter-state vehicle theft gang busted in Delhi

The suspects worked in partnership with used car dealers in Arunachal Pradesh and the gang was involved in stealing scores of vehicles

Since many high-end cars on their radar were equipped with GPS devices, they would drive the car to a pre-determined place and leave it there for four or five days, in case the owner or the police used its location to track it down. (Representational image)
delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 05:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bad air behind anaemia, low birth weight in kids, finds study

The findings highlight that impacts of pollutants on children’s health were far more adverse as compared to finer particulate matter

Children play in a park on a foggy morning in Noida on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 05:38 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai

As AQI climbs, Delhi govt admits next fortnight will be crucial

Construction activities within a kilometre of a pollution hotspot will be banned if the air quality index (AQI) remained over 400

A smoggy morning in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 01:13 AM IST
BySnehil Sinha

Chadha: CBI, ED targeting Opposition

AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has “rattled” the BJP

Raghav Chadha claimed that between 2014 and 2022, 95% of the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation were against opposition political parties of the BJP. (PTI)
delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 05:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi CM Kejriwal directs action over delay in payment to bus marshals

The Delhi chief minister also asked transport minister Kailash Gahlot to ensure that the deployment of home guards as bus marshals was continued

DPCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely with bus marshals outside Delhi secretariat on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi Police seize 6.5 lakh from Bihar robber; cash has no takers

The businessman, who the thief targeted, has refused to accept that this amount was stolen from his house

The Delhi Police officer said that the businessman said that while a burglary did take place at his house in Bhoothi village on September 30, only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh and some jewellery went missing. (Representational image)
delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 05:18 AM IST
ByKarn Pratap Singh
