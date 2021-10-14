Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Full faith in Congress president,’ says Navjot Sidhu after AICC meeting; announcement tomorrow
india news

‘Full faith in Congress president,’ says Navjot Sidhu after AICC meeting; announcement tomorrow

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president last month. However, his resignation was not accepted by the Congress high command.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Harish Rawat, KC Venugopal in Delhi. (HT_PRINT (File))
Published on Oct 14, 2021 07:50 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met All India Congress Committee president Harish Rawat and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal at the AICC office in Delhi and discussed his concerns regarding the party’s organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Congress. An announcement regarding Sidhu's post in the PPCC is expected on Friday.

“Navjot Sidhu has clearly stated that decision of the Congress President will be acceptable to him. The instructions are clear that Navjot Sidhu should work as Punjab Congress President and set up organisational structure. An announcement will be made tomorrow,” Harish Rawat said after the meeting.

Sidhu, who was made the Punjab Congress chief in July this year, resigned last month due to internal differences with the party. His resignation was, however, rejected by the Congress high command.

“I expressed my concerns regarding Punjab and Punjab Congress to party high-command. I've full faith in Congress president, Priyanka ji and Rahul ji. Whatever decision they'll take, it'll for the betterment of Congress and Punjab. I'll follow their directions,” Sidhu told reporters outside the AICC office.

‘Some things take time’

Earlier this week, Rawat had, in a tweet, informed that Sidhu will meet them to discuss "organisational matters" of the Punjab Congress.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Channi have spoken on some issues, a solution will emerge...there are some things that take time,” Rawat had said prior to the meeting today.

This is the first official meeting between Sidhu and the Congress central leadership since the resignation.

Meanwhile, yesterday Sidhu told reporters that he is always grateful to the party high command for "facilitating" him but asserted that there "can never be compromises".

"I have 'ishq' with Punjab. What is the meaning of 'Ishq'? People think it is something physical. No... It breaks away from all relationships and this is the kind of my 'Ishq' for Punjab. Those who understand my 'Ishq' for Punjab will never level any allegations against me," he said.

"Everywhere my merit was ignored. In politics, 5 can be made 50 and 50 can be turned into zero... I will always be grateful to them. But how to move forward by making compromises? This system stands up like a monster and bites you," he said.

 

Topics
punjab cong navjot singh sidhu
