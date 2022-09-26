Navratri 2022: PM Modi leads wishes: ‘I wish everyone’s life will be filled…'

With the nine-day-long Navratri festival - dedicated to Goddess Durga - kicking off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the greetings on Monds. In a tweet, PM Modi wished for everyone's life “to be filled with happiness, fortune, and health”.

“I offer my obeisance to her whose peak is made of half a moon for the fulfillment of her desires. The illustrious daughter of the mountains riding on a bull and holding a trident. Navratri is starting today with the worship of Goddess Shailaputri. I wish that everyone's life will be filled with happiness, fortune and health by His grace,” he wrote.

Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted to mark auspicious festival. “Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious festival of Navratri. May Mata Rani shower your blessings on everyone...Jai Mata Di!,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Congress- on its official Twitter handle - wrote: “Warm wishes to all of you on the holy festival of 'Navratra' dedicated to the worship and worship of Shakti. May Shakti Swaroopa Maa Durga fill your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Jai Mata Di.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his wishes to the people of the country. “Happy Navratri to all the countrymen. May Maa Durga shower her blessings on you all and bring happiness, peace and prosperity in your life. Jai Mata Di,” he tweeted.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari wrote: "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Navratri."

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: “Happy #Navratri the unique festival of devotion and faith! May the nectar of Maa Ambe's grace continue to shower in every house and courtyard; May the lamps of happiness, prosperity and harmony continue to shine.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his post, wrote: “Happy Sharadi Navratri to you all. May Maa Shailaputri keep her grace upon all. Prayers to Maa Durga to bless us all. Happy Navratri to you all.”

The Navratri festival is celebrated with much fervor all across the country by Hindus and is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year. This year, Navratri will last nine days - starting on September 26 and concluding on October 5.

