Navy offers medical air to Pak fisherman in Arabian Sea

New Delhi: Indian warship Trikand provided urgent medical assistance to a Pakistani fisherman, who had injured his hand severely on board an Iranian vessel in the central Arabian Sea, the navy said on Sunday. INS Trikand intercepted a distress call from the Iranian boat Al Omeedi and found that the fisherman had sustained severe injuries to his fingers while working on the engine and was in critical condition (X/Indian Navy)

The incident occurred on April 4 when the fishing vessel was around 350 nautical miles east of the Oman coast.

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand intercepted a distress call from the Iranian boat Al Omeedi and found that the fisherman had sustained severe injuries to his fingers while working on the engine and was in critical condition, and he had been transferred to another boat Abdul Rehman Hanzia, which was heading to Iran.

“INS Trikand immediately altered course to provide medical assistance to the injured crew member. The crew of FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia consisted of 11 Pakistani (nine Baloch and two Sindhi) and five Iranian personnel. The injured individual, a Pakistani (Baloch) national, had suffered multiple fractures and severe hand injuries, resulting in heavy blood loss,” the navy said in a statement.

INS Trikand’s medical officer, along with a squad consisting of marine commandos and other Indian Navy sailors, boarded the fishing vessel to administer aid.

“After providing local anesthesia, the ship’s medical ream performed suturing and splinting on the injured fingers. The surgical procedure, which lasted more than three hours, was successfully completed, and bleeding was controlled in time, preventing potential permanent loss of the injured fingers due to gangrene,” it said.

Also, medical supplies, including antibiotics, were provided to the boat to ensure the Pakistani fisherman’s well-being until he reached Iran.