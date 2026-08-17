Navy sailor, wife and 2 children found dead in Mumbai; murder-suicide suspected

A 30-year-old Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two children — a three-year-old son and a two-month-old daughter — were found dead in his official residence at Navy Nagar in south Mumbai, police said on Sunday, suspecting it to be a case of murder and suicide.

Mumbai police are currently investigating the case. (PTI)

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Deputy commissioner of police Maneesh Kalwaniya said the sailor allegedly died by suicide while his 28-year-old wife and their children died due to poisoning at their residence in Cuffe Parade on Saturday.

“The exact cause of death can only be determined after detailed forensic and post-mortem reports are received,” Kalwaniya said.

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Police suspect dispute between couple

Officers aware of the matter at the Cuffe Parade police station said the deaths were likely linked to a dispute between the sailor and his wife, with investigators suspecting that an altercation occurred between them before the incident. “We are attempting to put together the exact sequence of events preceding the deaths,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, the family hailed from Rajasthan and the couple was married for four years. Around 8pm on Saturday, the police control room received a call from their neighbours, saying the main door to the family’s residence was ajar and the family members were probably dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, the family hailed from Rajasthan and the couple was married for four years. Around 8pm on Saturday, the police control room received a call from their neighbours, saying the main door to the family’s residence was ajar and the family members were probably dead. {{/usCountry}}

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Neighbours alert police

“When a police team visited the sailor’s residence, they found his body while his wife and two kids were lying unconscious on the bed,” the police officer cited above said.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also inspected the residence and collected evidence, although no suicide note was found in the premises, the officer added.

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Bodies sent for post-mortem

The police rushed all of them to the JJ Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Accordingly, the police registered an accidental death report (ADR). The deceased sailor’s younger brother, who also serves in the navy, claimed the bodies of his family members from JJ Hospital.

Navy assures cooperation

The Indian Navy has confirmed full cooperation with civil law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter.

“In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and two children have been found dead at their residence. Investigation is in progress by the police, and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance,” the Indian Navy said in an official statement.

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