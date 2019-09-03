Navy says garbage near Goa airport drawing stray dogs to runway

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:41 IST

After another stray dog on Sunday disrupted operations at the Goa airport in Dabolim which functions from the Indian naval airbase of INS Hansa, the Indian Navy has blamed increasing garbage in the vicinity of the airport for the proliferation of stray canines.

On Sunday, the sighting of a stray dog on the runway of the Goa airport resulted in a 45-minute delay of an Air Asia flight to Delhi that was taxiing for takeoff during the busy morning hours of operations.

Sunday’s incident was the second incident in three weeks in which stray dogs affected runway operations with the first on August 13, even more perilous as the pilot of an Air India flight that was seconds away from touchdown noticed a pack of strays on the runway forcing him to abort landing.

“The increase in rampant throwing of garbage outside the airport and areas around Dabolim- Bogmalo has resulted in increase in dog and bird menace at airport which is seriously impinging safety of passengers. The Navy has sent frequent requests to panchayats to look into the matter,” the Navy said in a statement.

While the Navy handles air traffic, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) manages the passenger terminal. The Navy base is also home to the MiG 29K fighter aircraft that are assigned to the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier stationed at nearby Karwar in coastal Karnataka.

Earlier a garbage dump in the vicinity of the airport was relocated as it attracted birds and threatened flight operations.

“INS Hansa along with Government of Goa has taken proactive steps to remove dogs from vicinity of runway. It is hoped that the situation will improve in the future, provided the locals near the Airport, Taxi operators and others dispose off the garbage responsibly,” the Navy said.

Under an MoU between the Navy and the Goa Government’s Department of Animal Husbandry, an NGO World Veterinary Services has already commenced removing and relocating dogs since mid August. The project, funded by State Government, has resulted in relocation of 60 dogs over the last fortnight. It is estimated that around 200 strays have made the Goa Airport and surrounding areas their home.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 17:23 IST