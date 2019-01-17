Navy spots body in Meghalaya mine where 15 men trapped for over a month

Navy’s underwater remote operated vehicle has spotted a body in a Meghalaya mine where 15 workers were trapped by sudden flooding over a month ago.

A joint rescue operation involving local workers, NDRF and Indian Navy, with some equipment flown in from outside the state, has been on at the illegal rathole mine at Khloo Ryngksan in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, which was flooded on December 13 trapping the miners.

“Yes, the Navy operated ROV has found a dead body. They will operate it again today,” said SS Syiemlieh, additional deputy commissioner, East Jaintia Hills.

