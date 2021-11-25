Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Nawab Malik again targets Sameer Wankhede with 'one more forgery' tweet
india news

Nawab Malik again targets Sameer Wankhede with 'one more forgery' tweet

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has been continuously attacking NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the cruise drug bust case.
File photo of NCP leader Nawab Malik.
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Launching fresh attack on Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB's) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik on Thursday tweeted documents related to the death of latter's mother.

Launching fresh attack on Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB's) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik on Thursday tweeted documents related to the death of latter's mother.

|#+|

Malik tweeted his mother Zaheda Bano's death certificate in which her religion has been mentioned as Hindu, whereas other document tweeted by the NCP leader is of a cemetery in which her religion was mentioned as Muslim. "One more forgery. Muslim for the last rites and Hindu on government documents?" Malik said in his tweet.

RELATED STORIES

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had alleged that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth and used his father's previous identity to get a job in the Indian Revenue Services (IRS) under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. He claimed that his father Dnyandev Wankhede converted as a Muslim before marrying Wankhede’s mother Zaheda Bano.

Wankhede and his family have refuted the claims and filed a defamation case against Malik.

But on Monday, the Bombay high court refused to restrain Malik from making comments and putting social media posts against Wankhede and his family. That order has been challenged by the NCB officer's father Dnyandev Wankhede in a division bench.

The Maharashtra minister has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the cruise drug bust case.

The high-profile case has now turned into a war of words between Malik and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis making allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

While Malik had alleged that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been shielding NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and accused Fadnavis of "criminalisation of politics".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narcotics control bureau cruise ship nawab malik
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP