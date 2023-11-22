Nawaz alleges Singhania kicked, punched her; Raymond tycoon denies: Report

Nawaz Modi, the estranged wife of Raymond's managing director Gautam Singhania, has accused the billionaire industrialist of assaulting her and one of their daughters in a fit of rage two months ago, reported Economic Times. The alleged incident, which Nawaz claims occurred on September 9, is said to be one of three instances of assault she endured at the hands of Singhania.

Singhania’s announcement through a post on Instagram came a day after a series of videos posted by Nawaz Modi-Singhania sitting on a dharna outside the gates of JK Gram in Thane gained wide circulation (HT Archives)

The allegations come against the backdrop of Singhania's recent announcement of their separation.

The ET report suggests that Singhania has indicated plans to seek legal recourse to protect his family's interests in light of these allegations.

"In the interest of my two beautiful daughters, I would like to maintain my family's dignity, and I will refrain from offering any comment. Please respect my privacy," the report quoted Singhania as saying.

The industrialist, aged 58, and Nawaz Modi, who is the daughter of solicitor Nadar Modi, tied the knot in 1999 after an eight-year courtship. Singhania last week announced separation from Nawaz, saying the two have decided to pursue different paths.

"This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past," Singhania, chairman and managing director of textiles-to-real estate conglomerate Raymond Ltd, said in social media posts. "It is my belief that Nawaz and I will pursue different paths from here on."

An earlier ET report suggested that Nawaz Modi has demanded 75% of Singhania's $1.4 billion net worth for herself and their two daughters in a family settlement following their separation.

Nawaz Modi Singhania has reportedly demanded 75% of his $1.4 billion net worth for herself and their two daughters in a family settlement following their separation. While Singhania has tentatively agreed, he has proposed creating a family trust where he would be the sole managing trustee, a term Nawaz finds unacceptable, according to the report. Singhania's net worth is reported to be over ₹11,000 crore.

