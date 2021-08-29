NCB arrests actor Armaan Kohli, seizes small quantity of Cocaine from his home

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli early on Sunday following recovery of a small quantity of cocaine during a raid at his Juhu residence on Saturday. Kohli will be produced in a holiday court later in the day.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede led the raid at actor’s bungalow number 10, situated in Vikas Park society at Juhu house. The search started around 2pm and went on for six hours during which a small quantity of Cocaine was allegedly seized from his house. The raid was part of the agency’s ‘Rolling Thunder’ operation to bust the network of drug peddlers and suppliers in Mumbai, said Wankhede.

NCB said on Sunday that in accordance with its zero tolerance policy against drug trafficking in Mumbai, one major drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh was intercepted near Haji Ali and 25 grams of MD (Mephedrone) was allegedly recovered from him Singh is a history sheeter and a huge quantity of Ephedrine was recovered from him in 2018, the NCB official said.

The official said that the raid on Armaan Kohli was based on Raju’s statement. Kohli was questioned and arrested under several charges of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Under Rolling Thunder, the agency has so far carried out 15 raids in the last two days and arrested eight people including TV actor Gaurav Dixit and two Nigerian nationals. Contrabands such as MD, Charas, MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine- a psychoactive drug) and Ecstasy tables were seized during these raids, the NCB officer quoted above said.

Dixit was arrested after his name cropped up during Ajaz Khan’s interrogation. MD and Charas were allegedly seized from Dixit’s house during a raid by the agency in April this year and after that he was absconding. Dixit was produced in the court on Saturday and sent to NCB custody till August 30.

Kohli was a contestant on Bigg Boss 7 and made headlines for his volatile temper as well as his relationship with co-contestant Tanishaa Mukerji. Kohli has starred in several films such as Dushman Zamana (1992), Anaam (1993), Qahar (1997) and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002).

Last year, several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were questioned by NCB in connection with an investigation into alleged drug abuse in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The investigation so far has also revealed international links and NCB Mumbai is probing the route and contacts used to bring cocaine to Mumbai and involvement of other traffickers, the official added.