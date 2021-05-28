NCB arrests Sushant Singh Rajput's former flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad in its ongoing probe into Bollywood-drugs nexus, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Pithani was Rajput's former flatmate and one of those who reportedly found the actor's body hanging from the ceiling fan on June 14 last year. Pithani had been questioned by the NCB last year in connection with the probe.

NCB arrested Hemant Shah alias Maharaj from Goa in connection with Rajput's death on May 7. Shah had allegedly supplied drugs to Anuj Keshwani and Regal Mahakaal, two local suppliers, who were also being investigated for the actor's death.

Pithani's arrest comes just ahead of Rajput's first death anniversary.