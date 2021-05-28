Home / India News / NCB arrests Sushant Singh Rajput's former flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad
Siddharth Pithani's arrest comes just ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary (PTI)
Siddharth Pithani's arrest comes just ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary (PTI)
india news

NCB arrests Sushant Singh Rajput's former flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad

  • Pithani was Rajput's former flatmate and one of those who reportedly found the actor's body hanging from the ceiling fan on June 14 last year.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:52 PM IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad in its ongoing probe into Bollywood-drugs nexus, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Pithani was Rajput's former flatmate and one of those who reportedly found the actor's body hanging from the ceiling fan on June 14 last year. Pithani had been questioned by the NCB last year in connection with the probe.

NCB arrested Hemant Shah alias Maharaj from Goa in connection with Rajput's death on May 7. Shah had allegedly supplied drugs to Anuj Keshwani and Regal Mahakaal, two local suppliers, who were also being investigated for the actor's death.

Pithani's arrest comes just ahead of Rajput's first death anniversary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushant singh rajput suicide the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act narcotics control bureau + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.