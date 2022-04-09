NCB busts drug racket that used to supply to local addicts in Kolkata; 4 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drug racket in Kolkata that used to supply drugs and psychotropic substances to local addicts.

Sleuths have arrested four people including a wholesaler, a retailer, a middleman and a supplier. A huge cache of psychotropic substances was recovered.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the NCB conducted a three-day operation and uncovered an entire network starting from a wholesaler to addicts on the streets.

According to NCB officials, a retailer named Minagur Rahman used to purchase drugs illegally from a middleman called Pintu. Local addicts used to visit the store to get the drugs. Pintu named a man Tapas Roy, an employee of a wholesaler based in Kolkata’s Burrabazar area. This led the sleuths to the owner of the wholesale store-- Mahesh Parekh. All four have been arrested.

NCB officials seized a huge quantity of psychotropic substances including Diazepam, Buprenorphine, Pentazocine and Phensedyl among others.

“Some of the drugs are used to treat addiction and dependence on opioids while a few others like diazepam is used to relieve anxiety. Some are pain killers. All seized drugs are injected separately and sometimes in combination with other drugs for addiction,” said an official.

Officials said that further investigation is underway.