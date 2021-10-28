NCB officer Sameer Wankhede let off international drug lord present on cruise: Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday continued his attack on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, claiming the officer let off the hook an international drug lord, allegedly present in the rave party organised off the city coast on a cruise, and instead framed “certain individuals”.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in the case on October 3.

“According to my information, an international drug lord, who has a beard, was present at the party along with his girlfriend at the cruise. NCB was aware of his presence. This is a hint for the NCB that is probing allegations against Wankhede. We have videos of his (drug lord) presence at the cruise. He can be seen dancing with his girlfriend at the party, which was organised for a purpose that was achieved as a few people were framed and the drug lord was let off. If NCB is unable to find out the drug lord, Gyaneshwar Singh (deputy DG, NCB) can come to me, I will tell him his name and share pictures as well,” Malik told reporters on Wednesday.

Aryan Khan was arrested by an NCB team that claimed to have busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa on October 2, off the Mumbai coast. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. The Bombay high court is hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea and arguments will continue on Thursday.

“A rave party was organised, drugs were sold, people enjoyed themselves there, but no action on the drug lord present at the party. Cruise was not stopped, over 1,300 people were not scanned. Instead, NCB deployed people with pictures of certain individuals with the intention of wrongly framing them,” Malik said, adding, “No seizure was made either from the cruise or the terminal. The pictures of seizure distributed by NCB are from Wankhede’s cabin based on which all the publicity was taken.”

Malik also claimed the cruise party organisers had taken permission directly from the “directorate of shipping” at the Centre and not the state police or the state home department.

Responding to the allegations, Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar said Malik should produce the evidence before the court. “He (Nawab Malik) should prove all these allegations in the court of law; how much drugs was available with the guy he is talking about and how he was let off by my husband. If he has any proof then please produce them before court,” she told reporters.

Meanwhile, Malik on Wednesday posted purported pictures of the ‘nikah’ of Wankhede. He also posted a screenshot of the ‘Nikah Nama’ of Wankhade with his first wife Dr Shabana Quraishi.

“Photo of sweet couple Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr Shabana Qureshi” Malik said in a tweet along with a photograph. In a subsequent tweet, the minister said, “Presenting shortly the ‘Nikah Nama’ of the first marriage of ‘Sameer Dawood Wankhede’.”

Earlier in the day, Maulana Muzammil Ahmed, a resident of Mumbai, told a news channel that he had performed the ‘nikah’ of Sameer Wankhede and Shabana Qureshi in 2006 in the Lokhandwala complex area. “Her father had approached me to perform the marriage in the Lokhandwala complex area. The groom’s name was Sameer Dawood Wankhede who married Shabana Qureshi,” he said. When asked about Wankhede’s claim that he is Hindu the Qazi said had Sameer Wankhede been a Hindu the ‘nikah’ would not have been performed in the first place. “If Sameer Wankhede and his family members are claiming that he is Hindu by birth and that his father is also Hindu, then I would say it is wrong,” he added.

Contesting the claim by Qazi, Redkar, Wankhede’s wife, said her husband was born as Hindu and he never changed his religion. “Is that Qazi above the Constitution? He should produce papers to show Sameer Wankhede had converted (to Islam) to marry his first wife,” Redkar said, adding Wankhede had performed the ‘nikah’ in 2006 only to fulfil the wish of his late mother, who was Muslim.

Meanwhile, Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede said he would approach the court against Malik. “What do my religion or casts have to do with the drug cases? I am Hindu and Mahar (Scheduled Caste). The 2006 Nikahnama is correct and my signature is also genuine. But I didn’t understand the content of the document since it was in Urdu,” he told reporters. The Wankhede senior claimed there were only four members in their family. “The Qazi should show evidence to back his claim that the entire Wankhede family had attended the marriage in 2006,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)