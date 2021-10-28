NCB vigilance teamquestions Sameer Wankhede in extortion claims

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) vigilance team started questioning on Wednesday the agency’s Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede over allegations that he was part of a ₹25 crore extortion racket targeting Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drug raid three weeks ago.

The vigilance team started recording Wankhede’s statement with NCB deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh,who is heading the five-member team, saying all material witnesses in the probe will be called. The internal investigation could turn the high-profile case on its head.

The five-member vigilance team arrived today (Wednesday) in Mumbai…The team has recorded the statement of zonal director Sameer Wankhede and collected crucial documents related to the case. Wankhede’s statement was recorded in four hours. If we require any other documents in the case, we will call Wankhede again,” Singh told reporters at the NCB’s office in Mumbai.

Singh said Wankhede will remain the investigating officer in the drugs-on-cruise ship case until substantial information is found against him.

The team was set up on October 25 after an NCB witness, Prabhakar Sail, filed an affidavit saying he overheard his employer, KP Gosavi, talking on the phone to someone identified as Sam D’Souza after Aryan was brought to the NCB office. He said Gosavi talked about extorting ₹25 crore to settle the case and release Aryan, which could be negotiated to ₹18 crore, with ₹8 crore going to Wankhede.

“We have started the probe into allegations made by witness Prabhakar Sail in his affidavit, which was circulated on social media. I have requested south western region officials to get the notice served to the key witnesses, especially Prabhakar Sail and KP Gosavi,” Singh said.

“We have tried our best to contact them but could not. Through the media, I would like to tell them to feel free and in two days give evidence to special inquiry team, which has been staying at CRPF mess at Bandra (West),” Singh added.

Gosavi had already made the news by being present during the raid, and seemingly assisting NCB officials, despite not being part of any law enforcement agency. Wankhede and the NCB denied the charges.

“We will do a fair investigating and that is the reason we decided to probe the case from CRPF Mess in Bandra and not from the NCB office. We tried to contact both Sail and Gosavi, one house was closed while other address could not verify. We also tried to contact one witness through his advocate but could not trace him,” said Singh

On October 2, Wankhede led a raid on the cruise ship Cordelia, docked at Mumbai’s International Cruise Terminal, to bust a rave party. The next day, the agency arrested Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and charged the 23-year-old under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Wankhede said that 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of Charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), and ₹1.33 lakh in cash were recovered from the ship.

Since then, 20 people, including Delhi-based event management professionals, Nigerian nationals, and Mumbai-based drug peddlers, have been arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act. Investigators later visited Shah Rukh Khan’s house and called in actor Ananya Panday for questioning after her name showed up in Aryan’s WhatsApp conversations.

Aryan Khan’s bail proceedings are ongoing in the Bombay high court.

An NCB officer said Sail was summoned by the vigilance team and asked to reach the agency’s south Mumbai office on Wednesday morning for recording his statement, but he didn’t show up. Wankhede, who had gone to Delhi to meet NCB chief SN Pradhan, returned to Mumbai late on Tuesday, the officer added.