NCC aircraft runs into trouble near Delhi, lands on eastern expressway

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 17:43 IST

A National Cadet Corps, or NCC, training aircraft made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Thursday afternoon after the two-seater plane developed a technical fault.

The crew is safe and there were no other casualties due to the landing, a district official said.

The incident took place at about 1.45 pm.

The plane, which according to local police officials had taken off from Bareilly, landed on the expressway near Duhai locality of Ghaziabad district. One wing of the micro-light aircraft was damaged when the plane swerved left after landing and crashed into the safety barrier.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway or Kundli–Ghaziabad–Palwal Expressway or National Expressway 2 is a 135-km-long, six-lane expressway passing through the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It is located around 50 km from the national capital.

Local officials said the plane was headed to Hindon, the Indian Air Force base about 10 km from the spot where the plane was landed.

Deputy Superintendent of police (Sadar) Anshu Jain said the NCC uses the two-seater aircraft for training cadets, according to news agency PTI.

The Zenith STOL CH 701 is a short take-off and landing aircraft that has fly for a little over 350 km. it has a maximum speed of about 135 km/hr.