e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / NCC aircraft runs into trouble near Delhi, lands on eastern expressway

NCC aircraft runs into trouble near Delhi, lands on eastern expressway

The NCC crew is safe and there were no other casualties due to the landing, a district official said.

india Updated: Jan 23, 2020 17:43 IST
Sakib Ali
Sakib Ali
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The plane, which according to local police officials had taken off from Bareilly, landed on the expressway near Duhai locality of Ghaziabad district.
The plane, which according to local police officials had taken off from Bareilly, landed on the expressway near Duhai locality of Ghaziabad district.(Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)
         

A National Cadet Corps, or NCC, training aircraft made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Thursday afternoon after the two-seater plane developed a technical fault.

The crew is safe and there were no other casualties due to the landing, a district official said.

The incident took place at about 1.45 pm.

The plane, which according to local police officials had taken off from Bareilly, landed on the expressway near Duhai locality of Ghaziabad district. One wing of the micro-light aircraft was damaged when the plane swerved left after landing and crashed into the safety barrier.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway or Kundli–Ghaziabad–Palwal Expressway or National Expressway 2 is a 135-km-long, six-lane expressway passing through the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It is located around 50 km from the national capital.

A Zenith STOL CH 701 aircraft used by the NCC made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad near Delhi.
A Zenith STOL CH 701 aircraft used by the NCC made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad near Delhi. ( Sakib Ali/HT Photo )

Local officials said the plane was headed to Hindon, the Indian Air Force base about 10 km from the spot where the plane was landed.

Deputy Superintendent of police (Sadar) Anshu Jain said the NCC uses the two-seater aircraft for training cadets, according to news agency PTI.

The Zenith STOL CH 701 is a short take-off and landing aircraft that has fly for a little over 350 km. it has a maximum speed of about 135 km/hr.

tags
top news
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
30 Indian nurses ‘quarantined’ in Saudi hospital over coronavirus scare
30 Indian nurses ‘quarantined’ in Saudi hospital over coronavirus scare
This ISRO tech could replace GPS on your smartphone: Key things to know
This ISRO tech could replace GPS on your smartphone: Key things to know
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news