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NCLAT reserves verdict on Vedanta plea against Adani Enterprises bid for Jaypee Group insolvency

Appearing for Vedanta, senior advocate Abhijeet Sinha on Wednesday attacked the evaluation process adopted by lenders

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 09:49 am IST
By Ayesha Arvind
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The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on pleas filed by Vedanta Ltd challenging the selection of Adani Enterprises as the successful bidder for debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) under the insolvency process.

NCLAT reservs its judgment on pleas filed by Vedanta Ltd challenging the selection of Adani Enterprises as the successful bidder for debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

A bench headed by chairperson Ashok Bhushan concluded hearings after detailed submissions from Vedanta, the resolution professional, the committee of creditors (CoC), and Adani Enterprises, directing parties to file written submissions within two days. Appearing for Vedanta, senior advocate Abhijeet Sinha on Wednesday attacked the evaluation process adopted by lenders, arguing that the insolvency resolution suffered from “serious non-consideration of material aspects” and a lack of transparency.

The chief plank of Vedanta’s challenge is the substantial gap between competing bids. While Adani Enterprises’ plan, approved by lenders, is valued at 14,535 crore, Vedanta had offered 17,926 crore—a difference of nearly 3,400 crore.

Sinha argued that such a differential goes to the heart of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which prioritises value maximisation. He contended that Vedanta’s resolution plan was not properly evaluated and that key components of its offer were overlooked, suggesting a lack of application of mind by the CoC.

Rai further contended that the evaluation criteria, which Vedanta has assailed, were disclosed upfront and uniformly applied, having been accepted by all participating bidders at the outset. On the revised offer submitted by Vedanta after the close of the challenge process, Adani maintained that entertaining such a bid would have undermined the sanctity of the insolvency framework.

Vedanta’s challenge follows a series of setbacks before the NCLT, which approved Adani’s resolution plan on March 17, and the NCLAT, which declined to grant an interim stay on March 24. The matter also reached the Supreme Court, which earlier this month refused to interfere with the appellate proceedings, noting that the issue arose from an interim stage.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ayesha Arvind

Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront.

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