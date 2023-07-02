NCP splits: List of MLAs took oath as ministers with Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar has been sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time since 2019. This unexpected development came as a surprise to the political circles in Maharashtra, as there was complete silence regarding the matter until Sunday morning. Follow LIVE updates on NCP crisis in Maharashtra here

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, joining the Shinde-led government.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three weeks after Sharad Pawar appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar made a significant move on Sunday. He decided to join the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, gaining the support of at least 29 MLAs.

A total of nine MLAs, along with Pawar, have been inducted into the state cabinet.

List of NCP MLAs who took oath as ministers

Ajit Pawar has taken oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Here is the list of other MLAs:

Chhagan Bhujbal

Hasan Mushrif

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhananjay Munde

Dilip Walse Patil

Dharmarao Baba Atram

Aditi Tatkare

Anil Patil

Sanjay Bansode

MVA government's fall occurred in June of last year

In November 2019, following the Assembly polls and the disagreement between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar were sworn in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, in an early morning ceremony at Raj Bhavan. However, their government lasted for only 80 hours as Pawar failed to divide his party.

Within a month, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister after forming an alliance with the NCP and Congress, resulting in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajit Pawar, who had returned to the NCP, served as deputy chief minister in this government.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June of the following year when Minister Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against Thackeray, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister with the support of the BJP and Fadnavis was appointed as the deputy chief Minister.

(With inputs from reporters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.