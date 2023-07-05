'NCP symbol not going anywhere': Sharad Pawar after Ajit Pawar moves poll panel

After Ajit Pawar moved the Election Commission seeking Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) name and symbol and filed over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in his support, party supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday asserted that he will “not allow anyone to snatch it away”.

Addressing the party workers at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, the veteran politician said, “There is no need to worry. The party symbol is with us, it is not going anywhere. The people and party workers who brought us to power are with us.”

In response to the Ajit Pawar faction's move, the Sharad Pawar faction also filed a caveat with the poll panel, urging it to hear their side first before passing any directive in connection with the factional fight.

Meanwhile, the EC has asked both the factions to exchange the respective documents submitted before it. Reportedly, the poll authority is likely to process application in a few days.

Supriya Sule slams cousin Ajit Pawar

On Ajit Pawar staking claim to the NCP name and symbol, NCP's Working President Supriya Sule slammed the Maharashtra deputy chief minister and defended her father Sharad Pawar saying that the “original NCP is with him and the original symbol is us”. “Disrespect us, but not our father (Sharad Pawar). This fight is against the BJP government. BJP is the most corrupt party in the country,” she said.

Ajit vs Sharad legislators

Amid the crisis in the NCP, Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit held separate meetings with their MLAs in Mumbai. While as many as 29 MLAs out of the total 53 were present at the party meeting convened by Ajit, the Sharad Pawar camp appeared to have 17 legislators.