In latest Pawar v Pawar twist, Sharad's NCP expels Ajit's rebel lawmakers

The working committee of the Nationalist Congress Party has approved the decision to expel rebel leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare and nine others from the party, PC Chacko announced on Thursday. The former Lok Sabha member dismissed the rebel faction's claim of Ajit Pawar being elected the national president, saying they “don't take such claims seriously.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with party leader Jayant Patil and others during the party meeting at Y B Chavan Centre,, at Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 05, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the press conference in New Delhi, Sharad Pawar said, “I am the president of NCP, if someone says (that he is the president) then it is completely false, there's no truth in it. There's no importance if someone (Ajit Pawar) says something.”

On the issue of party name and symbol, Pawar said, “We believe in the Election Commission of India, if we have to say something then we will go to ECI.”

The NCP chief also responded to Ajit Pawar's retirement jibe at him, saying “I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92.”

Surrounded by supporters and 32 of 53 NCP MLAs, Ajit Pawar on Wednesday took a jibe at his 83-year-old uncle asking when will the Maratha strongman retire from active politics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You are 83, aren't you going to stop?. Everybody has his innings. The most productive years are from 25 to 75 years. Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life," Ajit Pawar said.

“For us, Saheb (Sharad Pawar) is a deity and we have deep respect for him. IAS officers retire at 60. Even in politics, BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi."

When he made the statement, the newly-inducted cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is 75 years old and a key member of the Ajit Pawar camp, was present on the stage.

Pawar had called a national executive meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party at his Delhi residence. PC Chacko, Jitendra Awhad, Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan among others were present at the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led faction said in a statement that the NCP working committee meeting called by Sharad Pawar in Delhi has no legal sanctity.

“It is learnt from various media reports that Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of the National Executive/National Working Committee/National Office Bearers/State Party Presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today in New Delhi,” a statement on behalf of Ajit Pawar said.

“Ajit Pawar has been elected as the National President of NCP on 30.06.2023 with the overwhelming support of the majority of elected representatives of NCP as well as the members working on different organizational post,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON