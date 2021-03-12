Home / India News / NCPCR asks Netflix to stop streaming Bombay Begums: Key points
NCPCR asks Netflix to stop streaming Bombay Begums: Key points

NCPCR said in case Netflix did not respond to the notice, the body will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:42 PM IST
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the apex child rights body, has asked Netflix to stop streaming the series Bombay Begums citing inappropriate portrayal of children in the web series. Here is all you need to know about the direction:

• The apex child right body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice to Netflix on Thursday asking the OTT platform to furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours.

• It said the alleged inappropriate portrayal of children in the series will pollute young minds and also result in their abuse and exploitation.

• NCPCR said in case Netflix did not respond to the notice, the body will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action.

• “Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things,” the commission said in its notice.

• Bombay Begums is based on the lives of five women wanting different things in life.

