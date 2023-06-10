In nephew's presence, Sharad Pawar hands over Supriya Sule, Praful Patel NCP's big role

Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party or NCP. Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule.(File)

The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew and a key player in the NCP.

Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar's offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

Why Supriya Sule?

Supriya Sule's ascent in the party in recent years has been viewed as a father grooming his daughter for significant responsibilities. As part of the party's brass, she is involved in major decisions.

She keeps a hectic travel calendar across multiple districts in short spans and attends all the programmes. She censures the central government and the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led state government.

When Pawar offered to resign from the presidency of the party last month, Sule was a picture of calm, amid a sea of emotions expressed by party leaders, who requested the NCP supremo to reconsider his decision.

Sule was introduced to active politics with her election as Rajya Sabha MP in September 2006. Later in 2009, she took over the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Pawar until then. She has also formed Rashtravadi Yuvati Congress, a wing of young women, to connect with the youth and build a network across the state.

Pawar has groomed many young leaders, including his daughter and Ajit Pawar and state NCP chief Jayant Patil – they are now the party’s frontline leaders. But, it is not clear who will assume the mantle of the leader.

(With inputs from Faisal Malik in Mumbai)

